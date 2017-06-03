The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to declare its Class 10th result 2017 on June3 anytime. The results can be accessed on cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE had conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams in the month of March. Students who appeared for the class 10th boards this year is finally here as Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results today at cbse.nic.in and cberesults.nic.in.

The most crucial time for the students who had written the class X exam. Last year, the CBSE Board had released the Class 10th result on May 28.

You can also check your marks at indiaresults.com, results.nic.in or via SMS and Microsoft’s Bing search engine.

Steps to check CBSE class 10 results on Microsoft’s Bing: