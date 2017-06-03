CBSE Class 10 Result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 X result 2017 will be declared on June 3, today at 12pm. The candidates can access their result at official website.

Students are advice not to visit CBSE board office for knowing the class 10th results. The Students can also check class X results on www.indiaresults.com, www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, and www.cbse.nic.in.

“The result will not be available on CBSE premises and the public are advised not to visit the Board’s office for collection of results,” a CBSE statement said.

The results will be sent to schools on their respective email addresses registered with the board, said by CBSE.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year.