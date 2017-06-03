The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the Class 10 results 2017 results. The pass percentage of the Class 10 Board results has dipped to 90.95% from 96.21% last year, registering a fall of 5% in the overall percentage.

Trivandrum region has highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Chennai region at 99.62. Allahabad region is third with 98.23 pass %. Delhi saw a major dip of 13.67% in the pass percentage to 78.09 % from last year’s 91.06%.

As per officials, the results of the other regions will be announced soon.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year.

CBSE Board Class 10th Region-wise pass percentage: Delhi- 78.09, Patna- 95.50, Allahabad- 98.23, Dehradun- 97.27, Ajmer- 93.30 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017

CBSE Board Class 10th region-wise pass percentage: Trivandrum- 99.85, Chennai- 99.62, Bhubaneswar- 92.15, Chandigarh- 94.34, Guwahati- 65.53 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 3, 2017

The board has also tied with search engine Bing to display the results.

The results have come after a controversy over the moderation policy of the board. In April, the board had decided to scrap the moderation policy, which elicited a court intervention advising against the scrapping.

On May 28, CBSE declared the Class 12 result which had seen a dip of over one % in overall pass percentage.