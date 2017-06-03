A- A A+

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday declared the Class 10 results 2017 results. The pass percentage of the Class 10 Board results has dipped to 90.95% from 96.21%  last year, registering a fall of 5% in the overall percentage.

Trivandrum region has highest pass percentage at 99.85, followed by Chennai region at 99.62. Allahabad region is third with 98.23 pass %. Delhi saw a major dip of 13.67% in the pass percentage to 78.09 % from last year’s 91.06%.

As per officials, the results of the other regions will be announced soon.

A total of 16,67,573 candidates had appeared for the exam this year.

 

The board has also tied with search engine Bing to display the results.

The results have come after a controversy over the moderation policy of the board. In April, the board had decided to scrap the moderation policy, which elicited a court intervention advising against the scrapping.

On May 28, CBSE declared the Class 12 result which had seen a dip of over one % in overall pass percentage.

