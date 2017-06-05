The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam WBJEE result 2017 have been declared on June 5, today. The Students can check their result at official website – wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE had conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) exams in the month of April and had released the answer key online on May 17. Now the Board had announced the WB JEE result today anytime. The Students who had appeared for the exam can access their result from WBJEE official site.

WBJEE 2017 result will be published in the form of rank cards which will contain the ranks awarded to the candidate, total score and the component scores in Paper 1 and 2, as applicable, according to examswatch.com.

Steps to check WBJEE Result 2017: