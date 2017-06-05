The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) diploma result 2017 have been declared on June 5, today. The Candidates can check their result at official website.

The Tamil Nadu Board had conducted the exam in the month of April and May. The TNDTE result were to be announced on May 31, but it was delayed. The TNDTE had informed on its official site that the result has announced.

The Students who had written the exams can access their result on Board site websites — tndte.gov.in and intradote.tn.nic.in.

Steps to check TNDTE diploma result 2017: