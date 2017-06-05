Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examinations Board (BCECEB) BCECE admit card 2017 Have been released on June 4. The candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website.

BCECE 2017 will be conducted the exam on June 18 for admissions in engineering, pharmacy, BAMS, BHMS, BPT and paramedical (graduate-level) course. The BCECE admit card details along with Bihar ITI admit card of ITICAT 2017 exam have been uploaded on www.bceceboard.com.

The Candidates who had applied for the exam can download BCECE hall ticket from the board site.

Steps to Download BCECE admit card 2017: