At the cusp of completing hundred years of its inception, the Delhi University (DU) has asked academics to write about its history besides seeking proposals towards the same end by July 15.

“Ever since its inception, a strong commitment to excellence in teaching and research has made the University of Delhi a role-model and path-setter for other universities in the world. Its rich academic tradition has always attracted the most talented students who later on went on to make important contributions to their society… (It) invites project proposals for writing its history for one hundred years (1922-2021),” the central learning institution said in a statement on Monday.

The proposals for the project can be submitted at http://historyofdu.du.ac.in/historyofdu.aspx.

Delhi University was established in 1922 as a unitary, teaching and residential university by an Act of the then Central Legislative Assembly.