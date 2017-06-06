TBSE Result 2017: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) Madhyamik (class 10th) result 2017 have been declared on June 6, today. The students can check it at official website.

The Tripura board had conducted the Madhyamik Class X board examination 2017 in the month of March and now released the score card. The candidates who had written the exam can access their class 10th result from the board site: tbse.in or tripuraresults.nic.in.

Once the TBSE Madhyamik result is declared, the students can also opt to get their grades via text message by sending TBSE10 <space> Roll number to 54242.

Steps to check TBSE Madhyamik result 2017: