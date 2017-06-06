The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10th result 2017 will be declared after June 9. The Students can check it at official website once the results are announced.

The Maharashtra board conducted the SSC class 10th exams from 7 March to March 29, 2017. The official confirmation on the Maharashtra Class 10 result date will be announced on Monday. The Candidates who had written the exams can access their result from board site: mahresult.nic.in.

More than 17.66 lakh students appeared for Maharashtra SSC Class 10 exams out of which 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2017: