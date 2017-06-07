Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has released a notification for 117 posts. The eligible candidates can check the details of the postings at the official website: psc.kerala.gov.in.

The Kerala PSC will be accepting applications online till June 14. The information on all the 117 posts has been uploaded on Kerala PSC’s official site — keralapsc.gov.in

The candidates need to be at least 20 years of age and not older than 31 years to apply for the available posts. The candidates are also required to have a graduate degree from a recognised university or institute.

Here are the steps to check Kerala Public Service Commission notification for the available 117 posts: