Calicut University Trial Allotment 2017 results have been released for UG Degree courses today, 7 May. Students who enrolled for the UG Centralised Admission Process (CAP) 2017 can now check their result on the official websites of Calicut University: cuonline.ac.in or Ugcap.Uoc.Ac.

The online registration for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) was scheduled from May 20 to June 2, where over one lakh students registered.

Students can check their results by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of Calicut University: cuonline.ac.in

After that click on the ‘UG CAP 2017’ link

Now enter the roll number and CAPTCHA ID

Click on submit for the result to be displayed

Save result for future references

Calicut University was established in 1968 and was directed by Dr. M.M. Ghani in the 1970s. Doctrate of Admissions (DoA) in Calicut University was formulated in 2014 to modernise the admission process. Now students can submit a single online application for admission to various degree programmes in colleges affiliated to the University.

There are in total 65,997 seats in 114 different Undergraduate programs which are being offered in 279 colleges operating under the Calicut University. For the academic session 2017-18, around 33,266 seats will be filled through CAP allotment.