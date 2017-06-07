The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 have been delayed but are likely to be declared on June 8. The students can check their results at the official website once the result are announced.

The NEET was conducted on May 7, 2017 from 10 am to 1 pm by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Around 11,38,890 candidates appeared for NEET which was conducted in 10 languages at centres in 103 cities.

It is being reported that the delay in results was due to the Madras High Court stay order after a petition challenged the different sets of question papers set for English medium and vernacular languages.

Candidates who will clear NEET 2017 and will score higher than the cut-offs will become eligible for admissions in undergraduate MBBS and BDS seats in all Government Medical Colleges, Private Medical Colleges and Deemed universities of the entire country.

Here are the steps to check CBSE NEET Result 2017: