RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) Class 10 board result 2017 to be declared today. Reportedly, Rajasthan School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani will announce the results. The Board declared the results of more than 10 lakh students who sat for their Class 10 examination this year.

The Board had successfully conducted the Class 10 examination from March 9 to March 21, 2017. The students can check class 10th result from the board site.

Students who have appeared for their class 10 State Board Exams will be able to check their results from the official website rajresults.nic.in.

Students can check their results on the website by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official results portal of RBSE: rajresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 results link

Step 3: Enter your examination roll number

Step 4: Click on the submit button and check your result