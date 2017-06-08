Candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) are worried over the announcement of their results, which is not as per its original schedule. Speculations are rife that the students might have to appear for another exam. As per the schedule, the results were slated to be announced on June 8. But there has been no confirmation so far by the CBSE authorities, an addition to the woes of the students who took the examination.

The delay is forcing the students to take up different courses, including engineering and bachelors in science (B Sc).

While Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) and Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka have already scheduled their counselling dates, students in Andhra Pradesh who have pharmacy as their back-up option are in a state of dilemma whether to go for EAMCET counselling,which is going to start from June 8.

“I am sure that I would get a good rank in NEET, but I am not ready to take the retest. I haven’t written AP EAMCET. Now, either I have to go overseas and complete my MBBS or wait for the results”, says a student from Andhra Pradesh who took the exam.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued a stay on the announcement of the NEET results for undergraduate medical courses. The exam was conducted on May 7 at various centres across the country.