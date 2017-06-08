The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 8 result 2017 was declared on June 7. The students can check their results on the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in & rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board had conducted the exam in the month of March and results were put online at 5 pm on June 7, Wednesday. The candidates who had written the 2017 exam can access their results from the Board’s site.

Students can also check their Class 8 result on private education websites: examresults.net & indiaresults.com

Nearly 11,92,655 students had registered for the class 8 examination that were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017.

Here are the steps to check the Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2017: