The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) class 8 result 2017 was declared on June 7.  The students can check their results on the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in & rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board had conducted the exam in the month of March and results were put online at 5 pm on June 7, Wednesday. The candidates who had written the 2017 exam can access their results from the Board’s site.

Students can also check their Class 8 result on private education websites: examresults.net & indiaresults.com

Nearly 11,92,655 students had registered for the class 8 examination that were conducted from March 9 to March 21, 2017.

Here are the steps to check the Rajasthan Board RBSE 8th Result 2017:

  • Visit the official webiste: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in & rajresults.nic.in.
  • Click on RBSE Class 8th Exam Result 2017 tab
  • Enter your examination roll number
  • Once you click on submit, your result will be displayed on the screen

First Published | 8 June 2017 12:41 PM
