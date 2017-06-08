The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) summer result 2017 have been declared on June 8, today. The students can check the results on the official websites – msbte.com and examresults.net/maharashtra.

The MSBTE had conducted the summer diploma practical exams from March 28 and ended on April and the theory exams were conducted from April 11 till May 8, 2017. The students can access their result from the board site.

Every year MSBTE conducts diploma exams for all the candidates who are pursuing the same at all the affiliated colleges/diploma institutes in Maharashtra.

Steps to check MSBTE result 2017: