The University of Rajasthan result 2017 have been declared on June 8, today. The Students can check their result at official website: result.uniraj.ac.in

The University had successfully conducted the examination. Various courses are provided in these universities. It’s good news for the students who had written the BA, BSc, MA, MSc, RU exams.

About Uniraj

University of Rajasthan is a public and state university and one of the oldest universities in the Indian state Rajasthan, located in the city Jaipur. It was set up on 8 January 1947 as the University of Rajputana and was given its current name in the year 1956

Steps to check Uniraj Result 2017:

  • Visit official website: result.uniraj.ac.in
  • Enter your roll number and press submit button.
  • The result will display on your screen.
  • Take a print out of it.

First Published | 8 June 2017 2:50 PM
