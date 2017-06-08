The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the Intermediate 1st & 2nd Year results 2017 at the official website. Students who appeared for the Manabadi examination can check their results on the bieap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

Direct Links to check BIEAP Inter 1st & 2nd Year 2017 Results are also given below for General and Vocational June 2017 exams. Students who failed to clear one or more subjects or scored below 35% are required to appear for the supplementary and improvement examination.

Here are the steps to check Manabadi Inter Result 2017:

• Visit the official website bieap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in

• Click the link: Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st Year Supplementary Exam Results 2017/Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year Supplementary Exam Results 2017.

• Enter your hall ticket number.

• Click on the submit button.

• Check your AP Inter Supply Result online.

• Download or take printout of the result for reference purposes.