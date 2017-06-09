BIE Telangana is likely to declare the TS Inter 1st & 2nd Year Supplementary (supply) results 2017 today, 9 June after 11:00AM. The candidates can check their results at their official sites: bie.telangana.gov.in, cgg.gov.in once they are announced.

Telangana conducted the examination from May 15 to May 23, 2017 while the practical exams were conducted on May 24, 2017 to May 28, 2017 by the TBSE for students who failed to clear their 1st and 2nd year examinations.

As per the official notification the results of 1st Year General Results, 1st Year Vocational Results, 2nd Year General Results and 2nd Year Vocational Results will be declared today.

The students can also check the result on Manabadi, India results, and schools9’s website.

Here are the steps to check the TS inter 1st year supplementary (Supply) Results 2017: