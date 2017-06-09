Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has announced results of Intermediate 1st and 2nd year supplementary and improvement examination on their official website.

Students can check their result on BIEAP‘s official websites: bieap.gov.in and bieap.cgg.gov.in

The supplementary and improvement exam was conducted from May 15 to May 23, 2017, for students who failed to clear one or more subjects or scored below 35 per cent.

Over 10 lakhs students’ appeared for Intermediate exam. Their result was declared on April 16.

Students can follow given steps to check Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year and 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2017: