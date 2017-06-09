The Uttar Pradesh Board exam results were announced on Friday which saw 81% students pass in Class 10 and a 82.62 % for Class 12.

The percentage has dropped by about 5% from the previous year.

The results were announced by the board’s chairman Amarnath Verma and secretary Shail Yadav.

Tejaswi Devi of Fatehpur’s Jai Maa SGMIC School topped the high school (Class 10) exams with 95.83 per cent marks, and was followed by Kshitij Singh and Navneet Kumar of Lucknow Public School who have secured second position in Class 10 exams.

Priyanshi Tiwari, with 96.20 per cent, has topped the Class 12 exams. The second position has been secured by Bhawna with 95.81 per cent and the third slot has been claimed by Sonam Singh with 95.80 per cent marks.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) or UP Board class 10 and 12 result 2017 have been declared. The students can check their results on their official websites: upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in

The UP Board exams were conducted this year from March 16.

Around 60 lakh students appeared for the UP Board exams. This year the Board saw more than 13,000 dropouts in which around 7,802 students backed out from high schools and 5,708 from the intermediate level.

Students can also check their UP Board Results at Examresults.net. They can also check the results through SMS by sending ‘UP10<space>roll number’ or ‘UP12<space>roll number’ to 56263.

This year the UP Board Exams were delayed due to assembly elections that were held during the months of February and March which consequently delayed the results.

The Delhi High Court verdict asking CBSE board to reinstate the scrapped marks moderation policy also delayed the UP Board exam Results. UP Board has decided to carry on giving grace marks to their failing students.