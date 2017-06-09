The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on June 12 a CBSE plea for declaration of NEET result earlier put on hold by the Madras High Court.

An apex court vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Deepak Gupta agreed to hear the plea of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh requested for an urgent hearing.

The court will also hear the plea for the transfer of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) cases pending in the Madras and Gujarat High Courts.

The CBSE has challenged the Madras High Court’s May 24 order that restrained the Board from publishing the results.

The NEET examination for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses was held on May 7.

The High Court order came after certain students and their parents contended that NEET 2017 was not uniform since questions asked in different sets of question papers in different languages were not the same.

Besides the CBSE, two students have also moved the Supreme Court to challenge the May 24 order, contending that the future of 12 lakh NEET candidates is uncertain and there was apprehension of loss of one semester in the MBBS courses due to delay in effecting admissions.

There are 56,000 MBBS/BDS seats across the country, said petitioners Namita Sibal and Apoorva Atul Joshi, who are represented by lawyer Vivek Singh.

While Apoorva has herself appeared in NEET’s undergraduate court exam 2017, Namita Sibal is the mother of another NEET candidate.

The petitioners told the top court that as per its orders of April 28, 2016, and March 31, 2017, all matters relating to NEET arising from its orders could only be brought before the Supreme Court.