Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) has declared the results for its MBBS entrance exam 2017.

The entire details of the entrance examination and the merit list can be viewed at the official website of JIPMER— http://www.jipmer.edu.in.

The entrance exam was held on June 4 for over 200 undergraduate MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal.

A total of 1,89,663 candidates had registered for the JIPMER MBBS 2017 entrance exam out of which 1,49,450 appeared for the exam.

The exam was held across various centres in 75 cities.

Students can check their result by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website http://www.jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be two links, click on them

Step 3: There will be two merit lists where names along with roll numbers of the successful candidates are listed. You can check your roll number there to view your result

Step 4: Take a print of the result

First Published | 10 June 2017 6:11 PM
