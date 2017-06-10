IIT JEE Advanced results 2017 are all set to announced tomorrow that is on Sunday. All the candidates who appeared for IIT JEE Advanced 2017 exam are also expected to get 11 bonus marks for three ambiguous questions. The bonus marks criteria are applicable to all the candidates who took the exam on May 21.

The bonus marks criteria for three ambiguous questions —2 questions from Mathematics and 1 question from Physics section — were taken by an internal review meet by IIT experts.

In the internal meet, it was also decided that in two other questions from Physics and Chemistry, marks will be awarded for any of the 2 answers.

Previously in 2016, students got bonus marks for 3 questions. The JEE Advanced 2017 exam conducted on May 21 by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras had a physics question on rotational dynamics. Apart from this, there was another ambiguous question which could have been interpreted in more than one way.

The IIT will now give marks for both the right answers.

The appeared candidates can check their results in following ways:

Log on to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Click the result link

Enter registration number

Take a print out of result for future use