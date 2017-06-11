The results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017 have been declared today on the website of JEE.

The JEE Advanced examinations is considered as one of the toughest examination for admissions in graduate level courses in Indian Institute of Technology(IIT) and other Central institutions.

The IIT JEE (Advanced) examination was held on May 21 and at least 1.7 lakh candidates had registered and appeared in it. Candidates who cleared the JEE (Main) were eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced).

Steps to check your JEE (Advanced) results:

Log on to the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Click the result link

Enter registration number

Take a print out of result for future use

Previously in 2016, students got bonus marks for 3 questions. The JEE Advanced 2017 exam was conducted by IIT (Madras) had a physics question on rotational dynamics. Apart from this, there was another ambiguous question which could have been interpreted in more than one way.