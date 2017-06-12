A- A A+

As the uncertainty looms over the fate of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017, the Supreme Court on Monday will hear Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s plea on Declaration of Result put on stay by the Madras High Court.

CBSE in a plea to the apex court has demanded to lift the stay given by Madras High Court on May 24 that prevents the publication of NEET 2017 results for MBBS and BDS aspirants throughout the country.

Madras High Court took the decision hearing the petition alleging the NEET 2017 question paper in certain courses having different questions.

Asking to quash NEET 2017 and demanding to conduct the exam again, the petitioners had also argued that some question papers in certain vernacular languages were drafted easier when compared to English paper for the same course.

Meanwhile, the apex court will also be hearing a separate plea that demands the transfer of the pending cases of NEET exam in Gujarat High Court and Madras High Court to the Supreme Court.

A vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Deepak Gupta will hear the case after on the request of Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh who wanted the Supreme Court to attend the issue on an urgent basis.

More than 11 lakh students who appeared for the NEET exam have been left in the lurch in absence of the results.

First Published | 12 June 2017 9:36 AM
Read News On:

NEET Results

Supreme Court on NEET

(Latest News in English from Newsx)