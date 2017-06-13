The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) class 10th (SSC) result 2017 have been declared on June 13, today. The Students can check their result at official website.

Students can also access the class 10th result on indiaresults.com, mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC Class 10th exams from March 7 to March 29. More than 17.66 lakh candidates appeared for the exams, out of whom 9,89,908 were boys and 7,76,190 were girls.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2017: