On Sunday, the result of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017 revealed Kalpit Veeral as the topper in the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Kapil, who hails from Udaipur secured AIR 109 in the General category.

Earlier, Kalpit registered his name in the history books when he topped the JEE main exam by scoring 360 out of 360 in the examination.

On May 21, around 1.7 lakh registered candidates contested the JEE examination.

Students can check their results onwww.jeeadv.ac.in.

Only those candidates who cleared the JEE (Main) or the first phase of the two-phase exams were eligible to sit for the JEE (Advanced) examination.