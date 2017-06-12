In a big sigh of relief to over 11 lakh students, Supreme Court on Monday allowed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 results for MBBS and BDS aspirants.

Quashing the stay put by the Madras High Court, a vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Deepak Gupta asked CBSE to release the results of the students fearing loss of an academic year due to the ongoing controversy around the exam by June 26.

CBSE in a plea to the apex court had demanded to lift the stay given by Madras High Court on May 24 that prevents the publication of NEET 2017 results for MBBS and BDS aspirants throughout the country.

Madras High Court took the decision hearing the petition alleging the NEET 2017 question paper in certain courses having different questions.

Asking to quash NEET 2017 and demanding to conduct the exam again, the petitioners had also argued that some question papers in certain vernacular languages were drafted easier when compared to English paper for the same course.

Meanwhile, the apex court will also be hearing a separate plea that demands the transfer of the pending cases of NEET exam in Gujarat High Court and Madras High Court to the Supreme Court.

A vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Deepak Gupta will hear the case after on the request of Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh who wanted the Supreme Court to attend the issue on an urgent basis.

More than 11 lakh students who appeared for the NEET exam have been left in the lurch in absence of the results.