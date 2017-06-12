The Delhi University (DU) will allow registration for Postgraduate, M.Phil and Ph.D courses from 8 PM on Monday, it announced.

The beginning of registration for these programmes — which can be done only on DU website — also coincides with the day when registration for the Undergraduate courses is scheduled to conclude.

The onset of the entrance-based admission process will see candidates scramble for 850-950 seats between them across 72 courses taught in 47 departments.

The registration will close on June 22. The online entrance exam will be conducted between July 1 and July 6. There will be no offline entrance exam.

The results are slated to be announced between July 7 and July 12. Interviews, as are necessary for certain courses, will be conducted between July 12 and July 14.

The first admission list will be announced on July 16.

The admission process for these courses has begun after a delay of almost 20 days as it was first scheduled to start from May 31.

There were rumours that the admission process was being delayed as the DU website was facing glitches.

Such rumours, however, were allayed when a varsity official, who earlier talked to IANS, showed the registration numbers being updated on the university’s website in real-time.

He said the website was not facing any glitches, but did not disclose the reason for the delay.