Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked Education Minister Manish Sisodia to explore the possibility of giving 80% reservation to students of national capital in Delhi government-aided colleges.

Kejriwal said everyone was welcome to the capital, but colleges being run with the help of taxpayers’ money should have reservation for local students.

“Delhi is the capital of the nation. It belongs to everyone and all are welcome here. But the colleges being run with the money of Delhi’s taxpayers should have some reservation and students of Delhi should be given priority. I request Manish Ji (Sisodia) to explore the possibility of giving reservation in 28 colleges which get aid from the Delhi government,” the Delhi CM said.

At present, IP University and DTU are the only colleges to have reserved seats for residents of Delhi.

The Delhi govt has advocated the move in past as well as many students of Delhi complain of not getting admission in city colleges due to high-cutoffs.