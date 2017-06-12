More than 2 lakh candidates have applied for various Undergraduate courses in the Delhi University (DU) this admission season which has now been extended by a day considering the “overwhelming” response, the varsity said.

“We have extended the admission period till Tuesday 5 PM because the registration count kept increasing till the very last moment as we saw on the website. Since we all know there will always be those who wait till the eleventh hour to make a move, we thought of giving them a fair chance,” Ashutosh Bhardwaj, a member of Admission Committee, told IANS.

Candidates diagnosed with intellectual disability and mental behaviour, now entitled to reservation up to 5% (supernumerary) under Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, also applied this admission season.

The two categories have elicited 108 and 29 applications respectively. A total of 52 applications have come from those suffering from chronic neurological blood disorder, who are also covered under the new act.

Course-wise, B.A. (Programme) has emerged as the most popular course of all till now, with 1,34,847 applications, followed by English (Honours) and B.A. (Commerce), which received 1,24,220 and 1,04975 applications.

Geographically, highest number of applicants have come from Delhi at 1,20,514, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 62,024 and and Haryana with 38,702. A total of 33 candidates hailed from as far away as Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The first cut-off is slate to be announced on June 20.