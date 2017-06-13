A- A A+

The degree exam results of Kakatiya University have been announced on the official website of the University —kuexams.org.

Students who had appeared for the examination can also check their results on the following websites: kakatiya.ac.in and kuresults.in.

The University had conducted degree examination for BA/ BSc/ BCom, among other courses in April 2017.

The University offers about 120 programs at undergraduate and postgraduate levelS in the faculties of arts, science, commerce, business management, social sciences, education, engineering and pharmaceutical sciences.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the University: kuexams.org
Step 2: Go to the homepage and click on KU Degree Results 2017
Step 3: Enter your details such as roll number, date of birth, etc, as specified.
Step 4: Click on the submit button.

First Published | 13 June 2017 10:22 AM
