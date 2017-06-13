Kerala Polytechnic Trail Allotment 2017 Result has been declared. The candidate can check their result at official website: polyadmission.org.

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Polytechnic/Diploma results has announced based on grades or marks secured by the candidates in SSLC and THSLC. The students who had written the exam can access the result from the board site.

About Directorate of Technical Education

Polytechnic Colleges in the state provide diploma education through 45 Government Polytechnic Colleges, 6 Government Aided Polytechnic Colleges and 10 Self Financing Polytechnic Colleges. 20 Diploma Programmes in Engineering/Technology and Commercial Practice/Management are conducted in these Polytechnic Colleges.

Steps to check Kerala Polytechnic 2017 Result: