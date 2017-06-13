The All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 10 result 2017 have been declared, according to a notification on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates who had appeared for the AIBE X examination can check their results and obtain their grades on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

In case the candidates are unable to access the website, they will need to re-check the website at regular intervals.

The AIBE exam was initially to be held on 26 February, but was postponed to 26 March. The declaration of results was also postponed from 8 June to 15 June.

Steps to check All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 10 X result 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website—allindiabarexamination.com.

Step 2: Go to the All India bar examination-X result 2017

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the date of birth on the page.

Step 4: Once you click submit, your result will be displayed on the screen.