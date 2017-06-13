Kerala University’s first degree allotment 2017 will be listed today for the registered students. The online registrations for admissions to first degree programs under CBCS system and career-related first degree programs closed on June 10.

Today, the first allotment results will be announced and the students can check their allotment status on admissions.keralauniversity.ac.in.

University of Kerala (KU) had earlier published the trial allotment on June 9.

KU is holding the allotment process for admissions to the first degree programme under Choice Based Credit and Semester (CBCS) system and career-related first degree program in Government, Aided, Self financing affiliated colleges, University Institutes of Technology (UIT).

The allotment process will be done for admissions in faculties of Science, Applied Sciences, Technology, Arts, Fine Arts, Social Sciences, Oriental Studies, Management Studies, and Commerce.