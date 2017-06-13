Calicut University 1st Degree Allotment 2017 results have released. The Candidates can check the results at its official website.

Calicut University (CU) first allotment 2017 results are also available at the official website i.e universityofcalicut.info and Ugcap.Uoc.Ac. University of Kerala (KU) had earlier published the trial allotment on June 9, after which the students were given a window to make changes in their options of college & program.

About Calicut University:

The University of Calicut is the largest University in Kerala. Established in the year 1968, it is the second university to be set up in Kerala. The University aims to nurture excellence in education and research in its catchment areas of Northern Kerala, historically consigned to the periphery of Kerala’s academic map. The University lays its emphasis on fostering quality human resource and promoting productive research that benefit both local communities and wider humanity.

Steps to check Calicut University first allotment result 2017: