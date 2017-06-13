The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odihsa plus 2 Admission First Merit List 2017 released. The Students can check the cut off marks list at official website.

One of the leading colleges in the State’s capital Bhubaneswar, Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) College has set the first cut off in Science stream at 92.67 per cent. For Commerce and Arts streams, the cut-offs are 80.33 and 70.5 per cent, respectively. Students should note that the cut offs have been declared category wise.

Odisha +2 Admission Merit List 2017:

DHE Odisha declared first cut off marks list for admission process in all Junior Colleges. Students can check the merit list from the direct link provided below with cut-off marks.

How to download DHE Orissa Plus 2 First Merit List 2017