The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th exam result 2017 have been declared on June 13, today. The students can check their results on the official website of the board— mahresult.nic.in.

There are over 17 lakh students who have appeared for the examination.

There is an increase of 2.23 per cent students who have appeared for the exams this year. As soon as the results are announced, students can follow these steps to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10th exam result 2017:

Step 1: Log in to any of these websites—mahresult.nic.in, result.mkcl.org, mh-ssc.ac.in or msbshse.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on SSC result 2017.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details.

