The Delhi University-sponsored ‘Summer School’ for the disadvantaged students has turned out to be very popular among aspirants of post-graduate courses as 500 students have enrolled for free coaching, a varsity official said on Monday.

The Delhi University (DU) official said the varsity was satisfied with the overwhelming response.

Programme Coordinator Shrikant Kukreti told IANS that the outcome of the initiative was gratifying and had been well responded to.

Under the scheme, English, Maths, Law, Physics, and Zoology are taught in classes held from 12 PM to 5 PM on the North Campus.

Kukreti said students have also been issued Identity Cards to “give them a feeling that they belong to the university”.

Law has emerged as the most popular subject among students seeking free coaching, with 242 students — almost half the total number — opting for it.

Enrolment for English was 82 students, Maths (73), Zoology (53), and Physics (50).

“The initiative has yielded good response. The idea behind it to extend help to those who cannot afford coaching classes and thus lag behind in the race. We expanded the disadvantaged classes clause to include Kashmiri migrants, and financially hard-ups, who may not otherwise get reservation,” Kukreti, Professor at the Department of Chemistry, said.