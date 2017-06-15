A- A A+

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance exam results 2017 have been declared today, Wednesday, June 15 at aiimsexams.org. The candidates can check their result at the official website.

AIIMS had successfully conducted the entrance examination on May 28, 2017 for ‪Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course was held in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

More than 1.5 lakh applicants have appeared for the prestigious national level medical entrance.

Here are the steps to check AIIMS MBBS entrance exam results 2017:

  • Visit official website: aiimsexams.org
  • Click on the link ‘Result 2017’
  • Enter your roll number and other details
  • Press Submit button
  • The AIIMS MBBS Result 2017 will display on screen

First Published | 15 June 2017 9:45 AM
Read News On:

AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result

AIIMS MBBS exam

AIIMS MBBS Result

AIIMS Result 2017

MBBS entrance exam result

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: AIIMS MBBS entrance exam result 2017 declared @ aiimsexams.org

(Latest News in English from Newsx)