The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS entrance exam results 2017 have been declared today, Wednesday, June 14 at aiimsexams.org. The candidates can check their result at the official website.

AIIMS had successfully conducted the entrance examination on May 28, 2017 for ‪Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) course was held in New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Raipur and Rishikesh.

More than 1.5 lakh applicants have appeared for the prestigious national level medical entrance.

Here are the steps to check AIIMS MBBS entrance exam results 2017: