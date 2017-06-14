The results of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 are most likely to be declared within a fortnight with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) streamlining the process for declaration of the results following the Supreme Court’s (SC) stay on the Madras High Court’s ruling.

Although the CBSE has not confirmed the exact date on which the results would be announced, the NEET 2017 results are expected to be out by June 26.

The CBSE will display the images of OMR answer sheets and the responses of the examinees to the questions on its official website, www.cbseneet.nic.in, in case of challenge by students applicable for two days, instead of three as mentioned in the information bulletin.

“The OMR answer sheets and responses will be put on display on June 13 and candidates can challenge them till 5 PM on June 14,” an official statement said. The answer keys will be displayed on June 15 and can be challenged till 5pm on June 16.

The CBSE will announce the NEET results for admission to medical and dental courses within a week of the completion of these two processes.

In a relief for thousands of students, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the CBSE to declare the NEET results. The SC ordered a stay on the Madras HC order, which had halted the results, and said that the HC shouldn’t interfere with the medical admission schedule.

The NEET examination for admission to MBBS and BDS (dental) courses was held across various cantres on May 7. Around 10.5 lakh students appeared for the exam in either Hindi or English, while around 1.25 lakh to 1.50 lakh students appeared in eight vernacular languages.

On May 24, the Madras High Court had granted interim stay on the declaration of NEET results on a batch of pleas alleging that a uniform question paper was not given to the students and there was a vast difference between the ones in English and in Tamil.

The CBSE on June 9 approached the Supreme Court against the HC ruling, saying that because of the HC order, the entire schedule of counselling and subsequent admission for medical courses through NEET has gone “haywire”.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Maninder Singh, appearing for the CBSE, told the Supreme Court that challenges to the different sets of questions in vernacular languages were on wrong assumptions.