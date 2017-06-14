The ‘fight’ for the admission in one of the prestigious universities of the country Delhi University (DU) has begun. Delhi University has kick-started its admission process for session 2017-2018 for all graduate and post graduate courses.

The online and offline application process for the admission has ended.

One of the most prominent colleges of Delhi University, St. Stephens College declared its first cut-off list for the admission to undergraduate course, with the highest in English Hons and Economics Hons.

For humanities students the cut-off for English Hons stood at 97.25% or above, whereas for Science students the cut-off is at 98% or above and 98.5% for Commerce students. To opt for Economics Hons, both humanities and science stream students must have 97% or above in their class 12 results.

Students who seek to get admission in St. Stephen’s can check the official website— ststephens.edu for the cut-off list.

The first cut-off list is available for UG courses— BA Programme, Economics, Mathematics, History, English, Philosophy, Sanskrit, Chemistry, Physics and BSc Programmes.

For BA programme the cut-off is 97% for commerce stream students, 95% for humanities, and 96.5% for science students. For mathematics hons, the cut-off is 97%, 96% and 97% for commerce, humanities and science stream students, respectively.

Students can use following steps to check St Stephen’s College cut off list-

Go to the official website of St Stephen’s: ststephens.edu

Scroll down and click on the link ’Cut off for 2017-2018’.

Check the cut off for your subject in the table provided.