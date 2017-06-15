A- A A+

The Bihar School Examination Board is likely to declare BSEB class 10 results 2017 today, 15 June. The students can check their matric results at the official website of the Board www.biharboard.ac.in as well as at bihar.indiaresults.com simultaneously.

More than 14 lakh students across the state who had appeared for the Bihar Board Matric Examinations are awaiting for their Class 10 matric results 2017.

The Bihar Board conducted the examinations from March 1 to March 8, 2017.

The Board has partnered with indiaresults.com for the declaration of results. Apart from indiaresults.com, some other result portals are also likely to display the BSEB Class 10 results 2017.

Apart from the Secondary School Examination, the Board also conducts departmental examinations such as Diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination.

Here are the steps that the candidates can use to check their results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar School Examination Board – www.biharboard.ac.in
Step 2: Go to the ‘Results’ option
Step 3: Click on X & XII Results 2017. It will redirect you to bihar.indiaresults.com
Step 4: Enter your roll number and other required details
Step 5: Click on the ‘Submit’ button. After submitting the form, the results will be displayed on the screen

First Published | 15 June 2017 11:08 AM
