CBSE NEET answer key 2017 was released today, June 15. The candidates can refer to the answer key at the official website: cbseneet.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had successfully conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2017 exam on May 7 for which about 11,38,890 candidates appeared at 1921 centres across 103 cities. The Board has now released the official answer key for the same at the official site.

Candidates can cross-check their answers with the help of the official answer key which has been provided by CBSE.

Here are the steps to check CBSE NEET Answer Key 2017: