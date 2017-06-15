Periyar University UG, PG results 2017 have been declared. The students can check their results at the official website: periyaruniversity.ac.in. However the University website has crashed.

Periyar University had conducted the undergraduate and post graduate courses exam in the month of April. The students who had written the UG, PG examination can access their Periyar University result from the University’s official site.

The Periyar University result 2017 has been announced by C. Swaminathan, Tamil Nadu. He announced the results of the UG and PG programmes simultaneously.

Steps to check the Periyar University UG, PG results 2017: