The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) declared its entrance exam result for its MBBS course for AIIMS on Thursday, June 15. This year’s topper emerges from the state of Gujarat.

In the entrance exam Nishita Purohit who hails from Gujarat and is a national level basketball player became the all-India topper. She scored 91.4% in CBSE class 12 Boards this year. She studied in Kota-based Allen Career Institute of Kota.

In an interview to a national daily, topper Nishita said, “I was not sure about the topper’s rank in AIIMS but was certain about being selected for AIIMS.”

She plans to study cardiology or radiology at AIIMS, New Delhi.

On being asked about how she had prepared for the AIIMS entrance exam she answered, “I attended around six hours of coaching classes daily and later used to self-study for six hours”. She also added, “Classroom learning was most important followed by homework completion on a daily basis and revision”.

On the use of social media she said she refrained herself from using any social media platform but she continued using her smart phone. She said, “I did not open a Facebook account but used WhatsApp for contacting teachers to clear concepts related to the exam.”

She was elated with her result and said she owed her success to the coaching institute, her parents and her brother Anshul Purohit, who is an IIT-Bombay alumnus and at present is working in USA. “While my coaching institute guided me to success, my mother regularly visited me during my stay in Kota and both she and my brother, Anshul, motivated me to do my best,” she said.

Unfortunately she will discontinue playing basketball to peruse her Medical career and she doesn’t see any scope in basketball.

Purohit ‘s father is IIT alumnus Nirmal Indu, who is now the president of a private firm in Odisha, and her mother Himanshu is a housewife who has done her graduation in pharmacy.

Aspiring students can check their result on official website of AIIMS: www.aiimsexams.org or on the websites of other six AIIMS.

Results for another medical exam NEET 2017 are likely to be announced soon.