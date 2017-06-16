The Degree Online Services, (DOST) 1st seat allotment 2017 results have been declared. The Students can check their result at official website: dost.cgg.gov.in

The first allotment results have been announced by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. The candidate who had interested to take admission can download allotment letter from the official site.

The selected candidates need to report at the college from 15 June to 20 June 2017. The second and third allotment list will be announced on June 28 and July 13 respectively.

How to check the DOST 1st seat allotment 2017 result: