The web counselling process of TS EAMCET’s will begin from today, 16 June. Those aspiring for a seat in engineering, agriculture, pharmacy and allied groups will have to finalise their choice of colleges and course by 22 June.

The Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The counselling had begun on June 12.

The seat allotment of TS EAMCET 2017 will be done as per the choices of the candidates and the seat availability depends on merit, category, etc. All candidates holding rank between 1 to 36,000 are required to exercise their choice of preferred college and course by June 17.

All qualified candidates seeking admission into B.E./ B.Tech/ Pharmacy courses are required to attend certificate verification. TSCHE has set up 21 Help Line Centers for the document verification process. The document verification process for OC/ BC/ SC/ Minority category candidates started from 12 June and the last date has been set as 21 June.

Meanwhile, the document verification for ST category candidates is under process in 10 Help Line centers. In addition to these categories, the candidates belonging to special categories of NCC/ CAP/ Sports & games, PH and Anglo-India are to attend the certificate verification at Sankethika Vidya Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.